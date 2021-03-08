Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 62,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 10,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 223,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 95,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Shares of PEG opened at $56.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $62.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

