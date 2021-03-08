pulltherug.finance Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $112,818.00 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 37.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $322,306.44 and approximately $112,818.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pulltherug.finance token can currently be bought for about $34.15 or 0.00066170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded up 230.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $236.10 or 0.00457863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00076036 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00080381 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00049763 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.43 or 0.00452689 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,437 tokens. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

