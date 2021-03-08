PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Stock Position Lowered by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,268 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,740,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,023,701,000 after buying an additional 854,976 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $37,245,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,395,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 750,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,389,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $45.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,895 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,416.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist upgraded PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.20.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

