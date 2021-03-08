PumaPay (PMA) One Day Volume Hits $197,879.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PumaPay has a total market cap of $24.52 million and $197,879.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 22.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00060527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.24 or 0.00804223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00027070 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00060896 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00041217 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PumaPay (PMA) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,076,432,231 tokens. PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official message board is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

