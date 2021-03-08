Pundi X Hits Market Cap of $473.42 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 8th. Pundi X has a market cap of $473.42 million and approximately $63.57 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.67 or 0.00796059 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00026585 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00060915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00041197 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a token. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,949,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

