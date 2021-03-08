Purple Innovation, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the third quarter worth $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

