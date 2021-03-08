Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Stock Position Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,330 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.98% of Purple Innovation worth $40,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Purple Innovation by 199.0% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,010,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,630 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 53.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,388,000 after purchasing an additional 511,332 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,608,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 20.9% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,350,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,576,000 after buying an additional 233,883 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $31.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $41.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.