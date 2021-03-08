Purple Innovation, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $31.18 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

