PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $60,515.29 and approximately $7.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PutinCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,947.68 or 1.00080651 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00037081 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012053 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00074740 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000272 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003879 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

