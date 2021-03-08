PWR Coin Reaches Market Cap of $904,200.14 (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 85.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded up 242.9% against the US dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market cap of $904,200.14 and approximately $72.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51,478.86 or 0.99948138 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00036750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00012075 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.27 or 0.00913039 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.39 or 0.00412363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.71 or 0.00292601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00072849 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00037554 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00005654 BTC.

About PWR Coin

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PWR Coin is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

