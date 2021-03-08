Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) rose 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.33 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 283,579 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,224,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Separately, Noble Financial cut Pyxis Tankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.98. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

