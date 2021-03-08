Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.59

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $744.44 million, a P/E ratio of 49.81 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. This is an increase from Pzena Investment Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 54.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 14,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth about $343,000. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

