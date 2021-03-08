Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Market Capitalization Hits $1.34 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 8th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $226,364.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be purchased for about $8.27 or 0.00016056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $235.29 or 0.00456897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00066537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00076156 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00079798 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00049130 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.69 or 0.00459609 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

