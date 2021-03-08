Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) Issued By Raymond James

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) (TSE:EFN) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) alerts:

EFN has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark upgraded Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.86.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) stock opened at C$13.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.74 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55. Element Fleet Management Corp. has a 12 month low of C$6.96 and a 12 month high of C$14.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.24.

Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

Further Reading: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management Corp. (EFN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.