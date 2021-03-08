Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) – William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). William Blair also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

OVID has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 652,042 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $7,175,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $6,300,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 955,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 364,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 827,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 209,168 shares in the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

