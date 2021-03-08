Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Issued By Oppenheimer

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $2.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.10. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,136 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 14,056 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,164 shares during the period. 55.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

