Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:UBA)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

UBA opened at $17.01 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $685.54 million, a PE ratio of 77.32 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 205.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

