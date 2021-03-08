Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altria Group in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.02 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Altria Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

MO opened at $45.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.34, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.77. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

