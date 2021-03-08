Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.36). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

VRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Vroom from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vroom from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vroom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.92.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the fourth quarter worth $247,937,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,868,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599,391 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 229.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,068,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528,678 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vroom by 116.6% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,319,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,659 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the fourth quarter worth $35,197,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patricia Moran sold 29,400 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $1,123,937.50. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,688 in the last three months.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

