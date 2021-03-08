Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Lowered by Analyst

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CCO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TD Securities cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.90.

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.60. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 35,879,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,202,000 after buying an additional 1,199,999 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,470,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 465,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68,136.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,932,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,038,000 after buying an additional 10,916,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,039,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 29,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

