Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Falcon Minerals in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $399.48 million, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Falcon Minerals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is a boost from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 96.77%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

