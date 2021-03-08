Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Generac Holdings Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.84. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.85.

GNRC opened at $307.03 on Monday. Generac has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.45. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

