Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) – William Blair lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%.

IRTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $275.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Truist cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $283.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.54.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $138.75 on Monday. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.95. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $1,159,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,809.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,750. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.