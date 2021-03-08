Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) Raised by Analyst

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kaleido Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kaleido Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.16).

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KLDO. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Shares of NASDAQ KLDO opened at $8.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.99. Kaleido Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship purchased 215,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $2,472,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.