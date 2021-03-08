Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Educational Services Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:LINC)

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lincoln Educational Services in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.12%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LINC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Lincoln Educational Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $5.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $155.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Lincoln Educational Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Transitional.

