Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Lifted by B. Riley

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.99) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($4.04). B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($4.36) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($16.68) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($17.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($10.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.93) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $116.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.19. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $56.82 and a 52-week high of $137.28.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after buying an additional 335,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 944,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,993,000 after buying an additional 286,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $16,619,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,396,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 8,453.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,391 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

