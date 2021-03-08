Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut by Analyst

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.79. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.72. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

