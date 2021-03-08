Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Reduced by Wedbush

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Passage Bio in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.63). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.97) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Passage Bio in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.21 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Passage Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 target price on shares of Passage Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

Shares of PASG stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $8.09 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.14).

In other news, COO Jill M. Quigley sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $39,013.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Passage Bio during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 602,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Passage Bio by 591.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Passage Bio by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Passage Bio by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The company develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin for the treatment of FTD caused by a deficiency of progranulin; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase, for infantile Krabbe disease.

