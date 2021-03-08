Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ProPetro Holding Corp. Increased by B. Riley (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $154.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PUMP. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

PUMP opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.01. ProPetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 3.48.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in ProPetro by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 385,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $828,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 11.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

