Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reduced by Analyst

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Saipem in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.
About Saipem
Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.
