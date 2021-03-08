Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reduced by Analyst

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Saipem in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Saipem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saipem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS SAPMF opened at $2.89 on Monday. Saipem has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.