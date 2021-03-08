Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Vroom, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Vroom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on VRM. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $31.97 on Monday. Vroom has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $75.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,233,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vroom by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74,148 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. General Catalyst Group Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,937,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,929,430.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,380 shares of company stock valued at $4,987,688 over the last three months.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

