Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Issued By Oppenheimer

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BOX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now anticipates that the software maker will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BOX’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.43.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.56 on Monday. BOX has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in BOX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 9.6% during the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 10,538 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

