Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issued By William Blair

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Vecchi now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MRVL. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.32.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $55.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $44.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,597.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 33,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

