Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Issued By B. Riley

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $32.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $848.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.67 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.82 and a one year high of $43.00.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $89,001.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lucas S. Chang sold 8,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $190,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,386.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,074 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,736. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 545.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

