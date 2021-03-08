Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ambarella, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ambarella in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ambarella’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.85.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $113.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $137.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.51.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 4,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $397,551.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,207 shares of company stock worth $3,717,574 in the last ninety days. 5.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 433.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 964,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,563,000 after acquiring an additional 783,874 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,926,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $20,097,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,222,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $15,125,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

