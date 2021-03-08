Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Issued By B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

AEO opened at $28.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 189,698 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,196,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after acquiring an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,179,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,527,000.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.