Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.39.

WMT stock opened at $129.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day moving average is $142.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $13,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,325,397 shares in the company, valued at $192,871,771.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,605,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,182,017 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

