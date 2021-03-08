Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marvell Technology Group in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.18. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 51.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRVL. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.32.

Shares of Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $337,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 19,428 shares of Marvell Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $910,007.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,002,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,519 shares of company stock valued at $4,458,552. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

