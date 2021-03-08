Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Decreased by Analyst

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Veeva Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veeva Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $254.79 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $325.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $291.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.15. The firm has a market cap of $38.59 billion, a PE ratio of 119.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total value of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,099.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.93, for a total value of $127,266.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,266.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,235 shares of company stock worth $5,968,254 over the last three months. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $796,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

