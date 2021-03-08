Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Funko in a report released on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Funko’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Shares of Funko stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $668.32 million, a P/E ratio of -49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. Funko has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Funko by 444.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

