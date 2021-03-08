Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Micron Technology, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also commented on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $88.93 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $31.13 and a 12-month high of $95.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.62.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

