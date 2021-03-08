Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report released on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.64. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.22.

VAC stock opened at $178.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.97 and a 200-day moving average of $121.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $179.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.23 and a beta of 2.54.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,340.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,203 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.39, for a total transaction of $166,483.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,458.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

