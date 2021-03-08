Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Decreased by Capital One Financial

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Campus Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

Shares of ACC stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $46.06.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $692,505,000 after buying an additional 356,895 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,765,000 after buying an additional 274,639 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 198.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after buying an additional 1,992,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after buying an additional 13,713 shares in the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

