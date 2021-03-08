Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Raised by Analyst

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BrightView in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.13 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of BV opened at $16.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. BrightView has a 12 month low of $6.85 and a 12 month high of $17.15.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,151,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,219 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 49,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,205,000 after acquiring an additional 420,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in BrightView during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

