Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Global Ship Lease, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Global Ship Lease in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:GSL opened at $12.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. The stock has a market cap of $458.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.97. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 35.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

