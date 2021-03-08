Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

HGV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $42.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 4.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 101,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 30.8% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 282,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 2.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 193,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

