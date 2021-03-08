Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Cut by BWS Financial

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Analysts at BWS Financial dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Inter Parfums in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $71.47 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $34.20 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.31 and its 200 day moving average is $53.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,049,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 10,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $591,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $493,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,400 shares of company stock worth $2,756,134. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

