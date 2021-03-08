Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Purple Innovation, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Truist Securiti cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Purple Innovation in a report issued on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Purple Innovation’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $31.18 on Monday. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RBF Capital LLC grew its position in Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $727,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Purple Innovation by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 213,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Purple Innovation news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey sold 55,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $2,229,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

