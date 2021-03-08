Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Issued By Piper Sandler

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Patterson Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

PDCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $36.88.

In related news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 118,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Patterson Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 562,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

