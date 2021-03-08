Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for SilverBow Resources, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for SilverBow Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.31. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 161.26% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

SBOW stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. 55.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 1,420 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

